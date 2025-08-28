Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Further to its press release dated June 23, 2025, Three Valley Copper Corp. (TSXV: TVC.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced proposed change of business (the "COB") from a mining issuer to an investment issuer under Policy 5.2 - Changes of Business and Reverse Takeovers of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), its Filing Statement dated August 28, 2025 in respect of the COB has been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and the COB has been conditionally approved by the TSXV. Subject to final acceptance by the TSXV, the Company expects completion of the COB to occur on or around September 8, 2025 at which time the Company's common shares will resume trading as a TSXV Tier 2 issuer.

