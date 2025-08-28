Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the world's only natural recombinant apoA-I, today provides an update on its activity and cash position as of June 30, 2025.

The activity dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies, particularly in sepsis or the rare disease, LCAT deficiency or Norum disease, aimed at improving or even saving patients' lives, has not yet generated any revenue in this half-year. ABIONYX Pharma continues to provide its bioproduct free of charge in the context of compassionate access applications.

The ABIONYX Pharma group recorded consolidated half-year revenue of €2.1 million in the first half of 2025, which relates solely to its subsidiary IRIS Pharma's contract research organization (CRO) activity in ophthalmology. The group did not commission any studies from IRIS Pharma during the first half of the year. The IRIS Pharma subsidiary's business is expected to remain stable over the year despite an unfavorable economic environment in the global research sector. As the group anticipated last year that clinical activity and its own needs would decline during this new financial year, IRIS Pharma's already optimized cost structure should enable it to continue to pursue its profitability objectives.

As of June 30, 2025, ABIONYX Pharma's cash position stood at €3.4 million, including the reimbursement of IRIS Pharma's CIR (€478,000) and before the reimbursement of ABIONYX Pharma's CIR (€604,000).

The Company notes that it was selected in the France 2030 plan's "i-Démo" call for projects and has obtained €8.7 million in government funding to combat sepsis, the third leading cause of death worldwide, of which €7 million is still to be received. The Company's financial visibility extends to the second half of 2026.

Selected financial information (IFRS)

€m Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Revenue from biotech activity 0.0 0.0 Revenue from IRIS Pharma 2.1 2.4 Total revenue 2.1 2.4 Other revenue 0.00 0.00 Total revenue income and revenue 2.1 2.4 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 3.4 5.3

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biotech company focused on developing innovative medicines for diseases where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. The company expedites the development of novel therapeutics through an extensive expertise in lipid science and a differentiated apoA-I-based technology platform. ABIONYX Pharma is committed to radically improving treatment outcomes in Sepsis and critical care.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250828638120/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Media relations

Arthur Rouillé

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 00 15