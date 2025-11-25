Consolidated revenue of €3.06 million at the end of September 2025

Cash position of €2.8 million as of September 30, 2025

ABIONYX PharmaFR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), , a next-generation biopharma company pioneering a new therapeutic era in sepsis and critical care through its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, today provided an update on business and cash flow for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The business dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies, particularly in sepsis and the rare diseases LCAT deficiency and Norum disease, which aim to improve or even save patients' lives, has not yet generated any revenue this quarter. ABIONYX Pharma continues to provide its bioproduct free of charge in response to compassionate use authorization (CUA) requests for Norum disease. The ABIONYX Pharma group recorded consolidated revenue of €3.06 million in the third quarter of 2025, which relates solely to its subsidiary IRIS Pharma's contract research organization (CRO) activity in ophthalmology. The group did not commission any studies from IRIS Pharma during this quarter.

As of September 30, 2025, ABIONYX Pharma's cash position stood at €2.81 million, including the reimbursement of R&D tax credits. The Company notes that it was selected for the France 2030 plan's "i-Démo" call for projects and has obtained €8.7 million in government support to combat sepsis, the third leading cause of death worldwide, of which €7 million is still to be received. On this basis, the Company's financial visibility extends to the second half of 2026.

The Company states that it is now engaged in advanced strategic discussions with IHU Sepsis and has just entered into an exclusive global partnership with SEBIA in the field of sepsis diagnostic testing.

Selected financial information (IFRS)

€m Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Revenue from biotech activity 0.00 0.00 Revenue from IRIS Pharma 3.06 3.41 Total revenue 3.06 3.41 Other revenue 0.0 0.00 Total revenue income and revenue 3.06 3.41 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 2.81 4.06

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharma company pioneering a new therapeutic era in sepsis and critical care through breakthrough biotherapies that address life-threatening conditions with no effective treatments. Leveraging its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, ABIONYX Pharma develops innovative biologics and HDL-derived vectors that target the immune and inflammatory dysregulation underlying sepsis and other severe diseases. With a strong scientific foundation and a growing network of global clinical partners, ABIONYX Pharma aims to redefine the standard of care in sepsis and to bring critical care solutions to patients worldwide.

