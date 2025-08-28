Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (FSE: LUH0) ("Luxxfolio" or the "Company"), a leading Litecoin treasury and infrastructure company, is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Preliminary Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec.

Once a final base shelf prospectus is filed and receipted, it will allow Luxxfolio to offer and issue, from time to time over a 25-month period, up to an aggregate of CAD$100,000,000 of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units, or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities"). The specific terms of any offering of Securities will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement to the final base shelf prospectus, which will be filed at the time of such offering.

The filing of the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus is intended to provide the Company with enhanced financial flexibility and timely access to capital markets once final receipt is obtained, enabling it to efficiently fund growth initiatives, advance strategic investments, and expand its Litecoin infrastructure and treasury programs.

"This base shelf prospectus positions Luxxfolio to act quickly on strategic opportunities as we pursue our mission to drive global adoption of Litecoin as hard currency," said Tomek Antoniak, CEO and Director of Luxxfolio. "In our sector, scale is critical - the larger our treasury, infrastructure, and ecosystem footprint, the greater our ability to capture market share and influence adoption. This shelf gives us the flexibility to rapidly scale up when the right opportunities arise, ensuring we can move at the speed the market demands."

A copy of the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio is a digital infrastructure and technology company focused on enabling the next generation of crypto-powered commerce. The Company is actively developing and investing in on-chain technologies that support real-world cryptocurrency use cases, including stablecoin payments, merchant processing, and self-custody wallets. Luxxfolio has adopted a Litecoin treasury strategy as part of its long-term vision. With a foundation in decentralized systems and digital assets, Luxxfolio aims to help accelerate the mainstream adoption of crypto for everyday payments.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus, the filing of a final short form base shelf prospectus, the issuance of receipts, the offer and issue of Securities pursuant thereto, the anticipated benefits thereof, the use of proceeds thereof, the Company's anticipated business development and the results thereof, future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; risks related to the Company's business and financial position; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's common shares; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; the Company's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason, except as required by law.

