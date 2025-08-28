

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study suggests that cannabis-based medicines may help people with insomnia sleep better over the long term.



The research, from Imperial College London, looked at patients in the UK Medical Cannabis Registry who were prescribed cannabis-based treatments specifically for insomnia. Within the first month, patients' sleep quality scores nearly doubled, and improvements continued though to a lesser extent over the 18-month period. Anxiety levels and daily functioning also improved.



The scientists noted that fewer than 9 percent of patients reported side effects, most commonly fatigue, dry mouth, or ongoing insomnia. None were serious or life-threatening.



The findings suggest that medical cannabis could be an option for people who don't respond well to standard insomnia treatments. However, researchers caution that larger, controlled trials are needed to confirm its safety and long-term effectiveness, since this study relied on self-reported outcomes and lacked a placebo group.



