

SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $313 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $282 million, or $1.30 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.62 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.1% to $1.763 billion from $1.505 billion last year.



Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.48 - $2.51 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,800 - $1,810 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $9.80 - $9.98 Full year revenue guidance: $7,025 - $7,075 Mln



