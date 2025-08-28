Isabella Bank Corp.: Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2025 Dividend

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Isabella Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:ISBA) today announced its Board of Directors declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.28 per common share. The dividend will be payable September 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 26, 2025. Based on ISBA's closing stock price of $34.00 per share as of August 27, 2025, the annualized cash dividend yield is 3.29%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations website at www.isabellabank.com.

Contact

Lori Peterson, Director of Marketing

Phone: 989-779-6333 Fax: 989-775-5501

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder.

