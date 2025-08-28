

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.164 billion, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $887 million, or $1.23 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dell Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.591 billion or $2.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.0% to $29.776 billion from $25.026 billion last year.



Dell Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.164 Bln. vs. $887 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.70 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue: $29.776 Bln vs. $25.026 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $26.5 - $27.5 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $9.55 Full year revenue guidance: $105 - $109 Bln



