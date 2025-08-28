Anzeige
DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Expands Global Retail Footprint With Landmark Shop-in-Shop Deal; Brings First Bridal Salon to Liverpool Mexico

Strategic Partnership Marks a Key Milestone in David's International Retail Growth and Commitment to Meeting Rising Demand for Bridal Shop Offerings

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the largest AI-powered marketplace, media network and planning ecosystem for life's magical moments, today announced the opening of its first-ever shop-in-shop collaboration with Liverpool, Mexico's premier department store chain. Opening inside Liverpool Insurgentes, its flagship and highest-performing location, this milestone represents a significant step in David's international expansion and redefines how modern brides access fashion, planning and celebration worldwide.

Located in Mexico City, Liverpool Insurgentes attracts millions of shoppers annually. With David's entering into Liverpool's retail ecosystem, the partnership offers unrivaled visibility, seamless operational integration, and direct access to a new base of bridal and special occasion shoppers across Mexico. Strategic benefits of the partnership include:

  • Expanding Global Reach: This expansion extends David's international footprint and taps into Liverpool's high-traffic, fashion-forward customers.

  • Seamless Shopping Experience: Delivers greater convenience through shared infrastructure, flexible payment options, and streamlined services.

  • Blueprint for Growth: Creates a replicable model for additional shop-in-shop locations with Liverpool and future international partners.

"Liverpool is a powerful partner for David's Bridal as we advance our global growth strategy," said Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. "This collaboration expands our reach in a critical international market and reinforces our ability to deliver an unmatched bridal experience through innovative retail formats. Together, we're setting a new standard for how wedding retail connects with customers across all borders."

This expansion underscores David's broader vision to scale through strategic partnerships with best-in-class international retailers, leveraging global expertise to serve brides everywhere.

The Liverpool Insurgentes showroom officially opens on August 25, 2025, marking the first of many shop-in-shops planned as David's accelerates its international growth strategy. By pairing David's unmatched bridal expertise with Liverpool's market leadership, the collaboration sets a powerful precedent for future global retail innovation.

To learn more about the new Liverpool showroom opening, visit www.davidsbridal.com.mx.

For additional assets, please see media kit here.

###

About David's Bridal
With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's, sign up for Pearl Planner, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, X, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

David's Bridal
mediarequests@dbi.com

.

SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/davids-bridal-expands-global-retail-footprint-with-landmark-shop-in-sh-1066836

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
