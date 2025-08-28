

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro firmed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The euro advanced to a 3-day high of 1.1697 against the greenback and 2-day highs of 0.8648 against the pound and 0.9367 against the franc.



The euro recovered to 171.79 against the yen, 1.6083 against the loonie and 1.7899 against the aussie, from an early 8-day low of 171.12, more than 2-week low of 1.6027 and a 2-week low of 1.7852, respectively.



The currency may find resistance around 1.19 against the greenback, 0.88 against the pound, 0.96 against the franc, 173.00 against the yen, 1.63 against the loonie and 1.80 against the aussie.



