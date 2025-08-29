Forward Water Technologies Inc.: Forward Water Technologies Announces Financial Results for the Three-Month Ended June 30, 2025

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025. Copies of these financial statements and related management discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Financial Highlights

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, the summary of the financial results is as follows:

Revenue: $4,692

Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss: $(447,532)

Loss Per Share: $(0.009)

Total Assets: $3,208,489

Cash at End of the Period: $278,575

Operating Highlights and Recent Corporate Developments

On May 23, 2025, the Company announced the change of auditors from RSM Canada LLP to Forbes Anderson LLP

Management Commentary

Forward Water's CEO C. Howie Honeyman commented, "FWTC has made significant progress in moving ahead with a detailed pilot evaluation for a Fortune 500 listed company. The client's expressed interest in wastewater re-use and preservation of water resources aligns directly with FWTC's capabilities. We are excited about the pending outcomes and furthering the relationship. In addition, the broad knowledge base in the direct lithium extraction (DLE) space that FWTC has created continues to be leveraged to open commercial opportunities even as the price of battery grade materials has receded."

Summary of Financial Results

Income Statement

Balance Sheet

Statement of Cash Flows

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early-stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

Contact Information

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

C. Howie Honeyman - Chief Executive Officer

howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com

416-451-8155

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the ability of the Company to achieve its growth strategy and business plan and the adoption of the Company's product offerings. FWTC cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of FWTC, including those described in FWTC's disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of FWTC. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and FWTC does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

SOURCE: Forward Water Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/forward-water-technologies-announces-financial-results-for-the-three-month-ended-june-30-1066776