

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of retail sales in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in July, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday - coming in at 13.335 trillion yen.



That misses forecasts for an increase of 1.5 percent following the downwardly revised 1.9 percent gain in June (originally 2.0 percent).



On a yearly basis, retail sales slumped 1.6 percent after gaining 0.9 percent in the previous month.



Commercial sales were down 0.3 percent on month and up 0.4 percent on year at 54.303 trillion yen, while wholesale sales fell 0.6 percent on month and rose 0.6 percent on year at 40.968 trillion yen.



