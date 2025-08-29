

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Picard Medical Inc., the maker of the only total artificial heart approved by both the U.S. FDA and Health Canada, announced the pricing of its initial public offering. The company is offering 4.25 million shares of common stock at $4.00 per share, aiming to raise $17 million in gross proceeds before deducting underwriting fees and other expenses.



The shares of common stock have been approved for listing on the NYSE American, LLC and are expected to commence trading on August 29, 2025, under the ticker symbol PMI.



The company has granted the underwriters an option, within 30 days from the closing date of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 637,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, to cover over-allotment, if any.



The company said it plans to use the proceeds from this Offering to support market expansion via a joint venture it has established in China, SynCardia Medical (Beijing), Inc., to fund product research and development activities including those related to the emperor and next-generation portable driver systems; to build STAH system sales, marketing and distribution capabilities, including the costs of additional inventory and an expanded base of drivers, to repay debt, and to cover general operational expenses, working capital and other general corporate purposes.



