

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TransUnion (TRU), a consumer credit reporting agency, disclosed a cyber incident that compromised the personal data of approximately 4.4 million individuals on July 28, 2025.



According to a regulatory filing with Maine's attorney general, the breach involved a third-party application used in TransUnion's U.S. consumer support operations. The company detected the intrusion on July 30 and confirmed that no credit reports or core credit data were accessed.



TransUnion stated that it quickly contained the issue and is offering two years of free credit monitoring to affected individuals.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News