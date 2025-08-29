Change in number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) - During August 2025, the registered number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB ("IRLAB") has increased as a result of the rights issue of shares of series A which was resolved by the Board of Directors on 24 June 2025, by virtue of the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 11 June 2025.

As of 29 August 2025, the total number of shares in IRLAB amounts to 84,938,020, of which 84,858,244 are shares of series A and 79,776 shares of series B, each with one (1) vote. The total number of votes in IRLAB as of 29 August 2025, amounts to 84,938,020.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO

Phone: +46 727 10 70 70

E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

This information is information that IRLAB Therapeutics is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2025-08-29 07:00 CEST.

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

Attachments

Change in number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-irlab-therapeutics-ab-1066930