Following the agreement reached between the United States and the European Union, establishing a 15% tariff rate as of August 1st (vs. the initially proposed 30%), Rémy Cointreau (Paris: RCO) is updating its assumptions for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The Group reaffirms its objective of mid-single-digit annual organic sales growth, driven primarily by a strong "technical" rebound in sales in the United States.

At the same time, the estimated net overall impact of tariffs on Current Operating Profit (COP) is being revised downwards, from €45 million to €30 million1

€10 million in China (unchanged)

(unchanged) €20 million in the United States (vs. €35 million previously)

These estimates factor in the action plans implemented to mitigate the negative effects of additional tariffs. They also include increased investments in China and the United States, aimed at supporting the recovery in underlying business activity (depletions2

As a result, Rémy Cointreau now anticipates an organic decline in COP of mid-single digit in 2025-26 (vs. a decline of mid-to-high-single-digits previously).

The United States and China are strategic markets for Rémy Cointreau, where the Group has benefited for many decades from a strong local presence and solid brand desirability. Confident in their long-term potential, Rémy Cointreau intends to continue making targeted and ambitious investments in both markets to support the rebound in demand and lay the foundations for a sustainable and profitable growth trajectory.

1Estimates based on the following assumptions :

An increase in the minimum import price in China, as defined by the agreement signed with MOFCOM

U.S. import tariffs set at 15% for the European Union (vs. 30% previously), and at 10% for the United Kingdom and Barbados (NB: For the period from April to July 2025, the Group has assumed a 10% tariff on all its imports into the United States)

2Sales from wholesalers to retailers

