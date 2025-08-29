Anzeige
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: New number of shares and votes in Sobi

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As per 29 August 2025, the total number of shares in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) amounts to 357,412,837 shares, of which 356,000,049 are common shares and 1,412,788 are C-shares. The total number of votes is 356,141,327,8. The increase in the number of shares and votes results from issues of 1,412,788 class C shares. The class C shares have been issued for the purpose of ensuring fulfilment of commitments under the long-term incentive programmes. As per 29 August 2025 the company holds 11,343,74 common shares.

Sobi

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 29 August 2025 at 08.00 CEST.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-sobi,c4225098

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14266/4225098/a4ab53019cacdac7.pdf

New number of shares in Sobi

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-sobi-302541812.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.