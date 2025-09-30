Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Tradegate
29.09.25 | 17:35
25,140 Euro
+0,08 % +0,020
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,02025,24008:38
25,00025,24008:23
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 08:24 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: New number of shares and votes in Sobi

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As per 30 September 2025, the total number of shares in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) amounts to 357,412,837 shares. All shares are common shares. The total number of votes is 357,412,837. The increase in the number of common shares and votes, and the decrease in the number of class C shares, result from the conversion of 1,412,788 class C shares to common shares. The class C shares were issued for the purpose of ensuring fulfilment of commitments under the long-term incentive programmes and have by virtue of the conversion clause in the articles of association been converted to common shares. As per 30 September 2025 the company holds 12,756,537 common shares.

Sobi

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts:
For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.
Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 September 2025 at 08.00 CEST.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-sobi,c4241659

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4241659/3693471.pdf

New number of shares and votes in Sobi

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-sobi-302570435.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.