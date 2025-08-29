

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BHP Group Limited has successfully completed the pricing of a 1.4 billion euros bond offering, structured in two tranches under its €20 billion Euro Medium Term Note Program. The notes were issued by BHP Billiton Finance Limited and are fully guaranteed.



The first tranche consists of 800 million euros in notes bearing a 3.180% interest rate, maturing on 4 September 2031. The second tranche includes 600 million euros in notes with a 3.643% interest rate, set to mature on 4 September 2035.



Proceeds from the offering will be allocated toward general corporate purposes, supporting BHP's ongoing strategic and operational initiatives.



