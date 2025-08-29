Anzeige
WKN: WNDL30 | ISIN: DE000WNDL300
28.08.25
29.08.2025 08:50 Uhr
Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE Prepares US Expansion with Investment in Topstonks

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / Nakiki SE today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire up to 49% of the US-based financial platform Topstonks, which enjoys great popularity among financial professionals, retail investors, and institutional investors.
Topstonks operates, among other things, a platform for data-driven market and sentiment analysis in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Headquartered in the United States, the company provides its users with access to valuable real-time data from social finance communities, enabling new approaches to data-driven capital market analysis.

The transaction will be settled through a combination of cash and shares of the company. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Through this acquisition, Nakiki expects improved access to the US market, better access to global capital, and increased visibility of the Nakiki share.

Nakiki Company Contact:
Phone: +49 69 348 70 250
E-Mail: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main

Handelsregister: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300

SOURCE: Nakiki SE



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/nakiki-se-nakiki-se-prepares-us-expansion-with-investment-in-topstonks-1066932

