

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to more than 2-week highs of 0.6543 against the U.S. dollar and 1.7825 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6531 and 1.7883, respectively.



Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to nearly a 2-week high of 96.17 and a 2-day high of 0.8995 from Thursday's closing quotes of 95.89 and 0.8982, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.66 against the greenback, 1.76 against the euro, 97.00 against the yen and 0.90 against the loonie.



