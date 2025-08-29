Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H77X | ISIN: DK0060915478 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TCM GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TCM GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TCM Group A/S: Change in executive management - TCM Group appoints new CFO

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 238/2025

Tvis, 29 August 2025

Change in executive management - TCM Group appoints new CFO.

TCM Group appoints Jan Boendorf Madsen as Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 November 2025.

CEO Torben Paulin:
"I am pleased to announce that TCM Group has appointed Jan Boendorf Madsen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1 November 2025.

Jan is a business-oriented CFO with a solid financial toolbox and broad leadership experience. He has held senior financial roles in several companies, including with the VKR Group, a leading Danish manufacturer in the window industry. Throughout his career, Jan has successfully combined strong financial management, supporting growth, operational efficiency, and strategic development. With his background, TCM Group will benefit from valuable expertise in industries with production complexities similar to our own.

Our current CFO, Thomas Hjannung, who resigned in May 2025, will remain with TCM Group during a short transition period in November to ensure a smooth handover.

I would like to sincerely thank Thomas for his dedicated service and wish him every success in his future endeavours."

Contact
For further information, please contact:
CEO Torben Paulin +45 21210464
IR Contact - ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group A/S
TCM Group is Scandinavia's third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Kø-kken, Nettoline and AUBO. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum and are sold through c. 220 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.