

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 1-week high of 86.72 against the yen and a 2-day high of 1.1090 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 86.38 and 1.1101, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 9-day highs of 0.5895 and 1.9784 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.5883 and 1.9852, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 1.09 against the aussie, 0.60 against the greenback and 1.95 against the euro.



