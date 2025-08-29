Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman CEO of TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE), will conduct a virtual fireside chat at the Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference on Thursday, September 4th at 10:20am Eastern Daylight Time.

To access the live webcast, click on the link. In addition, a replay will be available by the end of the day.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

TotalEnergies in the United States

TotalEnergies is deploying its integrated energy model across the United States, where it has been active since 1957. The Company has invested nearly $11 billion in the U.S., in the past three years alone, to accelerate development in oil, LNG, and low carbon electricity. Find out more about TotalEnergies' U.S. presence here. With over 10 million tons of output in 2024, TotalEnergies is the leading exporter of U.S. liquefied natural gas and is integrated throughout the LNG value chain, with upstream gas production assets in Texas and offshore U.S. Regarding its oil activities in the U.S., TotalEnergies has been active in the U.S. Gulf for decades, where it has a close collaboration with Chevron and owns interests in several offshore assets operated by them. The U.S. is also a key market for the deployment of TotalEnergies' Integrated Power strategy with 10 GW of onshore utility-scale solar, wind and battery storage, installed and under construction and a power trading hub in Houston, Texas.

