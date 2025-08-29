Anzeige
Freitag, 29.08.2025
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442
29.08.25 | 10:09
PR Newswire
29.08.2025 09:48 Uhr
ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2025

STRONG SALES GROWTH AND INCREASED EARNINGS IN THE SECOND QUARTER

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue for the second quarter of 2025 amounted to SEK 794.4 million (507.0), representing growth of 57% (24%) compared with the same period last year. In local currencies, revenue increased by 62% year over year. EBITDA rose to SEK 79.7 million (63.0), with an EBITDA margin of 10.0% (12.4%).

Several revenue-driving initiatives were implemented during the quarter. Notably, Zinzino acquired the assets of Valentus Global and Ecosystem SAS to strengthen its distribution power in Europe. In addition, the Philippines achieved full market status, and China was launched with a locally adapted concept.

APRIL-JUNE

  • Total revenue amounted to SEK 794.4 (507.0) million, corresponding to growth of 57% (24%)
  • Gross profit amounted to SEK 247.9 (174.5) million and the gross profit margin was 31.2% (34.4%)
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 79.7 (63.0) million and the EBITDA margin amounted to 10.0% (12.4%)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 112.6 (93.2) million

JANUARY-JUNE

  • Total revenue amounted to SEK 1,518.1 (961.6) million, corresponding to growth of 58% (20%)
  • Gross profit amounted to SEK 471.5 (335.4) million and the gross profit margin was 31.1% (34.9%)
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 158.4 (114.7) million and the EBITDA margin amounted to 10.4% (11.9%)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 133.7 (91.5) million
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 408.5 (296.0) million on the balance sheet date

Link to the report:
https://www.zinzino.com/site/SE/sv-SE/om-oss/investerare/

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO, Zinzino, +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen, CFO, Zinzino, +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

Zinzino AB (publ.) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 09:15 a.m. CEST on August 29, 2025.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--interim-report-for-the-second-quarter-of-2025,c4226397

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/4226397/3636164.pdf

interim-report-Q2-2025

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4226397/b4a5bb843758525d.pdf

Zinzino-Press-Release-Q2-2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-interim-report-for-the-second-quarter-of-2025-302541877.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
