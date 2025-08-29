ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2025

STRONG SALES GROWTH AND INCREASED EARNINGS IN THE SECOND QUARTER
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue for the second quarter of 2025 amounted to SEK 794.4 million (507.0), representing growth of 57% (24%) compared with the same period last year. In local currencies, revenue increased by 62% year over year. EBITDA rose to SEK 79.7 million (63.0), with an EBITDA margin of 10.0% (12.4%).
Several revenue-driving initiatives were implemented during the quarter. Notably, Zinzino acquired the assets of Valentus Global and Ecosystem SAS to strengthen its distribution power in Europe. In addition, the Philippines achieved full market status, and China was launched with a locally adapted concept.
APRIL-JUNE
- Total revenue amounted to SEK 794.4 (507.0) million, corresponding to growth of 57% (24%)
- Gross profit amounted to SEK 247.9 (174.5) million and the gross profit margin was 31.2% (34.4%)
- EBITDA amounted to SEK 79.7 (63.0) million and the EBITDA margin amounted to 10.0% (12.4%)
- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 112.6 (93.2) million
JANUARY-JUNE
- Total revenue amounted to SEK 1,518.1 (961.6) million, corresponding to growth of 58% (20%)
- Gross profit amounted to SEK 471.5 (335.4) million and the gross profit margin was 31.1% (34.9%)
- EBITDA amounted to SEK 158.4 (114.7) million and the EBITDA margin amounted to 10.4% (11.9%)
- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 133.7 (91.5) million
- Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 408.5 (296.0) million on the balance sheet date
