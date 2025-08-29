Xintela AB: Xintela AB Interim Report January - June 2025

Summary of the interim report

The "Company" or "Xintela" refers to Xintela AB (publ), corporate registration number 556780-3480.

The Group

Second quarter 2025

Income amounted to TSEK 872 (4).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 12,119 (loss: 10,400).

Loss per share was SEK 0.02 (loss: 0.02).



First half year 2025

Income amounted to TSEK 1,012 (303).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 22,780 (loss: 21,773).

Loss per share was SEK 0.03 (loss: 0.04).





The Parent Company

Second quarter 2025

Income amounted to TSEK 872 (4).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 10,711 (loss: 8,565).



First half year 2025

Income amounted to TSEK 1,012 (303).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 19,286 (loss: 18,254).

Significant events in the second quarter of 2025

· Xintela has amended the study protocol in the clinical phase I/IIa study with XSTEM on patients with difficult-to-heal venous leg ulcers to complete the study earlier. The number of patients to be enrolled in the study has been reduced from 12 to 6. The primary goal of the study, to investigate safety and tolerability, will be achieved even with the reduced number of patients.

· Xintela and EQGen Biomedical Inc. ("EQGen") sign a collaboration and license agreement for the development of Xintela's stem cell product EQSTEM® for horses and stem cell products for other animals. EQGen gets global rights to Xintela's stem cell technology for the treatment of veterinary musculoskeletal indications. Xintela and EQGen Biomedical will collaborate on product and process development as well as regulatory, clinical and commercial development of EQSTEM, initially for the treatment of joint diseases in horses.

· Xintela announces the outcome of the final exercise of the TO3 series warrants. The company announced that 33,766,649 TO3 series warrants have been exercised, thereby providing the company with approximately SEK 10.1 million.



Significant events after the end of the period

· Xintela AB announces that the company is changing its Certified Adviser to Tapper Partners AB.

· Xintela strengthens management team with the appointment of Peter Ekolind as COO & VP Commercial Manufacturing

The complete report is available for download below and on the company's website www.xintela.se/en/report-archive.

Contacts

Xintela AB (publ)

Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund, CEO

Tel: +46 46 275 65 00

Email: evy@xintela.se

Medicon Village

223 81 Lund, Sweden

www.xintela.se

About Xintela

Xintela (XINT) is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biopharma company, that develops cutting edge medical products in stem cell therapy and targeted cancer therapy. Xintela's proprietary technology uses the stem cell marker integrin a10ß1 to select and quality-assure the stem cell product XSTEM®, which is in clinical development for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and difficult-to-heal leg ulcers. Xintela's in-house GMP-facility manufactures XSTEM and generates revenues by providing process development and manufacturing of other cell therapies. Xintela's wholly owned subsidiary Targinta AB, develops First-in-Class therapeutic antibodies targeting integrin a10ß1. TARG9, an Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), and TARG10, a function blocking antibody, are in preclinical development for the treatment of aggressive, difficult to treat cancers including triple-negative breast cancer and brain tumor glioblastoma. Xintela conducts its business at Medicon Village in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Xintela's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.