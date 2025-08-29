Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Tradegate
29.08.25 | 09:17
2,636 Euro
-0,15 % -0,004
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6302,69411:45
2,6242,69611:43
PR Newswire
29.08.2025 11:06 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hisense Tops Global Large-Screen TV Market, Pioneers Next-Gen RGB-MiniLED Ahead of IFA 2025

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, continues to strengthen its leadership in premium display technology. According to Omdia's latest half-year data, Hisense ranked No.1 worldwide in shipments of 100-inch and above TVs in the first half of 2025, capturing an impressive 58.0% global volume share. This milestone underlines Hisense's long-term investment in large-screen innovations and its pivotal role in shaping the future of home entertainment.


As an innovator at the forefront of display technology, Hisense is preparing to unveil its next chapter - RGB-MiniLED. Built on years of R&D, this breakthrough delivers purer colors, ultra-high brightness, and precise contrast, achieving 100% BT.2020 color gamut coverage for truly lifelike images. Recognized as the origin of RGB-MiniLED, Hisense continues to set industry benchmarks with world-first achievements such as the 116-inch world's largest RGB-MiniLED TV, offering audiences a level of scale and cinematic immersion never seen before. Beyond technical performance, RGB-MiniLED is designed to bring users closer to reality, transforming every viewing moment into an emotionally compelling experience.

These innovations will take center stage at IFA 2025 in Berlin. Hisense will host a media event on the IFA Innovation Stage, City Cube Berlin (Lower Level), September 5, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., under the theme "Own the Moment." At the event, Hisense will unveil its latest breakthroughs in display technology and AI-powered home appliances, sharing a holistic vision for the future of connected and intelligent living.

Visitors can also experience Hisense's full portfolio of premium visual and smart home solutions at Hall 23a, Messe Berlin, from September 5-9 (9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.).

With its continuing commitment to innovation and consumer experience, Hisense aims to inspire global audiences to embrace new possibilities and confidently Own the Moment.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- H1 2025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757904/Hisense_Tops_Global_Large_Screen_TV_Market.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-tops-global-large-screen-tv-market-pioneers-next-gen-rgb-miniled-ahead-of-ifa-2025-302539095.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.