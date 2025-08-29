Diageo: JOHNNIE WALKER SCOTCH WHISKY ANNOUNCES GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING MUSIC ARTIST AND INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTAR SABRINA CARPENTER

Inspired by the fearless spirit of Carpenter's latest album, Man's Best Friend, the campaign aims to reimagine a world of whisky through her lens of bold creativity, self-expression and empowerment.

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnnie Walker, the world's number one Scotch whisky brand* (IWSR 2024), has just announced its global partnership with GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Sabrina Carpenter. The multi-year partnership represents a bold, transformative era for whisky and music, rooted in creative self-expression, experimentation and celebration.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/johnniewalker/9351051-en-johnnie-walker-and-sabrina-carpenter-unveil-global-partnership

The partnership marks the first verse of Johnnie Walker's plans to collaborate with progressive voices in music to tell their unique stories of progress, and shape the future of how and where people can enjoy Johnnie Walker Black Label. Timed to the release of Carpenter's highly-anticipated new album, Man's Best Friend, the Johnnie Walker x Sabrina Carpenter partnership will offer fans of legal drinking age Sabrina's take on her favorite classic whisky cocktails, and album-inspired content that reflects the confident, playful spirit of her new sound.

The campaign debuts globally alongside the final leg of her Short n' Sweet Tour, with content rolling out in key cities and across digital platforms. Designed to spark conversation and inspire fans around the world to mix up their own Sabrina-inspired Johnnie Walker cocktails, the campaign is a cultural moment made to be shared.

"Music plays such a meaningful role in everyone's life journey, and it has always been a way of connecting people to Johnnie Walker's 'Keep Walking' mantra, which is aimed at inspiring personal progress," said John Williams, Global Head of Whiskeys at Diageo. "We are thrilled to welcome Sabrina as the newest voice in our story. Her fearless creativity and deep connection with a new generation make her a powerhouse addition to our Johnnie Walker family. Together, we'll harness the power of music to bring a bold, new energy to the whisky experience."

"Stepping into this next chapter of my music has been such a thrill. It feels more confident and a lot more unapologetic. This partnership is about celebrating boldly, pushing boundaries, and moving forward with purpose," said Sabrina Carpenter.

"Johnnie Walker has evolved through generations to become the modern icon it is today, and Sabrina is on a similar path with Man's Best Friend, stepping into a more confident, self-assured chapter while keeping her signature charm," said JJ Stratford, director and video artist. "In developing this campaign, we nodded to the golden age of spirits advertising, then layered in Sabrina's bold yet timeless aesthetic, clever humor and a modern wink to make it unmistakably her own."

At select stops on the Short n' Sweet Tour, fans 21+ can enjoy Sabrina's signature Johnnie Walker Black Label cocktails including a Manhattan, a whisky sour and a whisky highball, served with surprise-and-delight moments that make the night every bit as memorable as the music.

ABOUT SABRINA CARPENTER:

Two-time GRAMMY® award winning global superstar, Sabrina Carpenter, has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress, and style icon. With her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold and multi-platinum certifications, and performing to sold-out crowds worldwide. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom through starring roles on television and film. She is signed to Island Records, where she debuted her acclaimed Gold-certified fifth studio album, "emails i can't send", which appeared on many "Best Of 2022" lists, including Rolling Stone and Billboard. The album features her hit single "Feather," which went #1 at Top 40 Radio, earning Sabrina her first #1. Her sold-out "emails i can't send" tour took her to North America, Europe, Asia and Brazil, and she recently served as direct support for Taylor Swift in Latin America, Australia, and Singapore on the Eras Tour. In April, Sabrina made her Coachella debut and was one of the most talked-about artists of the festival. Ahead of her Coachella debut, she released her single "Espresso," which quickly climbed the charts. Upon release, Pitchfork declared "Espresso" as "in pole position to be this year's song of the summer," and The New York Times heralded the single as the song ready to "propel her to the next level". Since its release, "Espresso" has gone on to reach #1 on the UK & Australian singles charts, Top 5 in the US, and #1 on Spotify globally, where it reached over 200M streams within its first month. Her second single, "Please Please Please," was released in June and shot straight up to the top of the charts. The single hit #1 on Spotify's Global and US charts, #1 on Apple Music, and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 before claiming the #1 spot a week later and went #1 at US Pop Radio. Sabrina made her Saturday Night Live debut in May on the season finale, where she performed "Espresso" and "Feather/Nonsense." In August, she released her highly anticipated sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet. The album was instantly met with an outpouring of critical acclaim from the likes of the New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Variety, and many more. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, making it the 3rd biggest first week debut in the US in 2024, and became only the second album that year to spend its first three weeks atop the list. "Short n' Sweet" also topped the charts around the world, reaching #1 in UK, Canada, Australia, Spain, and France. The album earned Sabrina an impressive six GRAMMY® nominations as a first-time nominee. "Short n' Sweet" took home the GRAMMY® Award for Best Pop Vocal Album and Sabrina also won the "Best Pop Solo Performance" GRAMMY® Award for the album's lead single "Espresso." She made her debut at the 67th GRAMMY® Awards with a captivating performance of "Espresso/Please Please Please." Last Fall, Sabrina wrapped the 33 date North American leg of her monumental sold-out Short n' Sweet Tour and recently wrapped the sold-out European leg. Later this year, Sabrina will return for a second North America leg that includes six shows at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and five shows at Madison Square Garden in New York.

