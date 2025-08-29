

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks traded lower on Friday as investors waited for key U.S. inflation data due later in the day that could provide additional clues on a potential Federal Reserve rate cut in September.



Earlier in the day, data showed French consumer prices rose slightly less than anticipated in August.



The pan European STOXX 600 was down half a percent at 551.06 after falling 0.2 percent on Thursday.



The German DAX dipped half a percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.4 percent.



Stockholm-based tech firm Hexagon AB declined 1.4 percent after naming an interim finance chief.



Remy Cointreau fell 1.6 percent. The French spirits maker raised the lower end of its annual guidance, saying it expects to take a smaller hit to profits from tariffs than previously forecast.



Sports Direct owner Frasers Group dropped 1 percent after an announcement that Sir Jon Thompson will succeed David Daly as Chair effective September 1, 2025.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News