

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 29.08.2025 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS BOOHOO PRICE TARGET TO 13 (21) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - BARCLAYS RAISES AIRTEL AFRICA PRICE TARGET TO 240 (210) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG RAISES CHESNARA PLC PRICE TARGET TO 333 (328) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES KELLER GROUP TO 'BUY' (HOLD) - MORGAN STANLEY RAISES PENNON GROUP TARGET TO 620 (600) PENCE - 'EQUAL-WEIGHT' - MORGAN STANLEY RAISES ROLLS-ROYCE PRICE TARGET TO 1275 (900) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - MORGAN STANLEY RAISES SEVERN TRENT TARGET TO 3300 (3200) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - MORGAN STANLEY RAISES SOFTCAT TARGET TO 1620 (1595) PENCE - 'EQUAL-WEIGHT' - MORGAN STANLEY RAISES UNITED UTILITIES TARGET TO 1475 (1310) PENCE - 'OW' - PEEL HUNT CUTS ITM POWER TO 'HOLD' - RBC RAISES IWG PRICE TARGET TO 260 (215) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

© 2025 AFX News