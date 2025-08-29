

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded lower on Friday but were set for a weekly gain on waning prospect of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.



Benchmark Brent crude futures fell half a percent to $67.61 a barrel in European trade, while WTI crude futures were down half a percent at $64.27.



Both contracts were up nearly 1 percent for the week as investors weighed concerns about a looming glut against rising Russian aggression in Ukraine.



After Russian missiles and drones ripped through apartment blocks in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday, killing at least 23 people, including four children, U.S. President Donald Trump said he 'was not happy about this news, but he was also not surprised' about the attack.



According to Euro News, the attack also damaged the European Union's diplomatic mission in the Ukrainian capital, sparking international condemnation.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the strikes as 'another massive attack against our cities and communities.'



Focus also shifted to next week's OPEC+ meeting and a key U.S. inflation reading due later in the day that could provide additional clues on the Federal Reserve's rate outlook.



There is an increasing risk that OPEC+ will unwind the last 1.65 million barrels per day of cuts when they meet on September 7.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News