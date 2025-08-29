

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed outrage at Russia's latest deadly attacks on Ukrainian cities overnight including the capital, Kyiv.



Russia's most deadly attack on Kyiv since July left 23 people, including four children, dead and dozens injured.



The bombing raid also damaged the European Union's delegation office in Kyiv.



The attack struck in close proximity of the EU diplomatic mission. Two missiles hit in a distance of 50 meters of the Delegation within 20 seconds.



'I am outraged by the attack on Kyiv, also hitting our EU office. This was the deadliest drone and missile attack on the capital since July. As you can see behind me on the screen, it was an attack also on our Delegation. I just spoke with our deputy ambassador and am relieved that none of our staff were harmed,' von der Leyen said in a statement.



'This is another grim reminder of what is at stake. It shows that the Kremlin will stop at nothing to terrorize Ukraine, blindly killing civilians - men, women and children and even targeting the European Union'.



The head of the European Union's executive Commission vowed that the European bloc will tighten its sanction regime on Russia. She said EU will impose its 19th package of 'hard-biting sanctions' soon. 'In parallel, we are advancing the work on the Russian frozen assets to contribute to Ukraine's defense and reconstruction. And of course we are ensuring strong, unwavering support to Ukraine, our neighbor, partner, friend, and future Member'.



Ursula von der Leyen is traveling to seven EU Member States that are strengthening and protecting EU's external borders with Russia and Belarus.



The youngest victim of the bombing was two-and-a-half years old, according to the UN Children's Fund. UNICEF released video footage showing smoke billowing from a Kyiv apartment block with a massive hole where its roof had been.



Leading condemnation of the attacks, the UN Secretary-General said that targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure violated international humanitarian law. [They] are 'unacceptable and must end immediately', followed by a ceasefire resulting in a 'just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace in Ukraine', he insisted, in a statement issued by his Spokesperson.



