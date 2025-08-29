

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum to increase the integrity of Federal grant-making by preventing its diversion to political lobbying activities.



The Memorandum directs Attorney General Pamela Bondi to investigate whether Federal grant funds are being illegally used to support lobbying activities and to take appropriate enforcement action.



The Memorandum further directs the Attorney General to report to the President within 180 days on the progress of her investigation.



The White House alleged that taxpayer funds are being spent on grants with highly political overtones, raising the concern that they are supporting political or lobbying activities.



Citing a couple of examples, it said the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded a grant that adapted an LGBTQ+ teen pregnancy prevention program for 'transgender boys.'



The U.S. National Science Foundation funded a grant on advancing racial justice in elementary mathematics.



Federal law strictly limits the use of grant funds for lobbying or supporting political candidates or parties for obvious reasons - taxpayer funds should be used to benefit the general public, not to support political or lobbying activities. This prohibition must be enforced to prevent grantees from using taxpayer funds to advocate for more taxpayer funds for themselves, the White House said.



