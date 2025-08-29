Anzeige
Freitag, 29.08.2025
WKN: 895780 | ISIN: FI0009005318 | Ticker-Symbol: NRE
Tradegate
29.08.25 | 12:08
8,010 Euro
-2,79 % -0,230
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2025 12:00 Uhr
1 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nokian Tyres plc: Christopher Ostrander resigns from Nokian Tyres Board of Directors

Nokian Tyres plc Stock Exchange Release August 29, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. EEST

Christopher Ostrander, a member of the Nokian Tyres Board of Directors has announced his resignation from the Board of the company as of today. The reason for the resignation is his appointment as Nokian Tyres SVP, Passenger Car Tyres, North America and a member of the Nokian Tyres Management Team as of September 1, 2025. The stock exchange release on the appointment was published on July 18, 2025.

After Ostrander's resignation Nokian Tyres Board of Directors comprises seven members.

The Board of Directors elected Elina Björklund as a new member of the Investment Committee. Markus Korsten was elected as the Chair of the Committee and Jukka Hienonen continues as a member of the Committee.

Further information:?
Elisa Erkkilä, General Counsel, SVP Legal & Compliance, Tel. +358 10 401 7050
media@nokiantyres.com
IR@nokiantyres.com


Up to date information on the Management Team members CVs can be found: company.nokiantyres.com/investors/corporate-governance/group-management-team/

Nokian Tyres' purpose is to make the world safer by reinventing tires, and how they are made, over and over again - a safer place to drive, work and live now and for generations to come. Inspired by our northern heritage, we develop and manufacture premium tires for passenger cars, trucks and heavy machinery with sustainability at the heart of all our operations. Our Vianor chain provides tire and car services. We are some 3,800 people with net sales of EUR 1.3 billion in 2024, and together we lead the journey to smarter driving for people and for businesses. Nokian Tyres is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Further information: company.nokiantyres.com,?www.nokiantyres.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
