Nokian Tyres plc: Christopher Ostrander resigns from Nokian Tyres Board of Directors

Nokian Tyres plc Stock Exchange Release August 29, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. EEST

Christopher Ostrander, a member of the Nokian Tyres Board of Directors has announced his resignation from the Board of the company as of today. The reason for the resignation is his appointment as Nokian Tyres SVP, Passenger Car Tyres, North America and a member of the Nokian Tyres Management Team as of September 1, 2025. The stock exchange release on the appointment was published on July 18, 2025.

After Ostrander's resignation Nokian Tyres Board of Directors comprises seven members.

The Board of Directors elected Elina Björklund as a new member of the Investment Committee. Markus Korsten was elected as the Chair of the Committee and Jukka Hienonen continues as a member of the Committee.

Further information:?

Elisa Erkkilä, General Counsel, SVP Legal & Compliance, Tel. +358 10 401 7050

media@nokiantyres.com

IR@nokiantyres.com



Up to date information on the Management Team members CVs can be found: company.nokiantyres.com/investors/corporate-governance/group-management-team/

