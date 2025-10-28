Nokian Tyres plc: Nokian Tyres plc Interim Report January-September 2025

Nokian Tyres plc Interim Report January-September 2025, October 28, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. EET

Nokian Tyres plc Interim Report January-September 2025: Strong operating profit improvement in the third quarter, driven by enhanced pricing in passenger car tires. Actions ongoing to further strengthen financial performance

This release is a summary of Nokian Tyres' Interim Report January-September 2025. The complete report is attached to this release. It is also available on the company's website at company.nokiantyres.com/investors .



July-September 2025



Net sales were EUR 344.1 million (July-September 2024: 313.6). With comparable currencies, net sales increased by 10.8%. Sales growth outperformed the market in North America.

Segments operating profit was EUR 32.4 million (30.4), an improvement of 6.3%. The increase was driven by higher passenger car tire prices. Operating profit was EUR 21.8 million (4.1), an improvement of 427.3%. Non-IFRS exclusions totaled EUR -10.5 million (-26.3, including EUR -13.3 million mainly related to inventory write-downs of contract manufacturing products, impacting comparability).

Earnings per share were EUR 0.04 (-0.03).

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -80.6 million (-92.2).

January-September 2025



Net sales were EUR 957.3 million (January-September 2024: 874.8). With comparable currencies, net sales increased by 10.3%. Sales growth outperformed the market in Central Europe and North America.

Segments operating profit was EUR 40.2 million (35.4), an improvement of 13.4%. The increase was driven by higher passenger car tire prices and sales volume. Operating profit was EUR 0.7 million (-13.6), an improvement of 105.3%. Non-IFRS exclusions totaled EUR -39.5 million (-49.1, including EUR -13.3 million mainly related to inventory write-downs of contract manufacturing products, impacting comparability).

Earnings per share were EUR -0.23 (-0.21).

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -185.9 million (-237.4).

Paolo Pompei started as President and CEO of Nokian Tyres on January 1, 2025.

Guidance for 2025 (unchanged)

In 2025, Nokian Tyres' net sales are expected to grow and segments operating profit as a percentage of net sales to improve compared to the previous year.



Assumptions for 2025

Tire demand in Nokian Tyres' markets is expected to remain at the previous year's level in 2025. Development of global economy as well as geopolitical, trade and tariff uncertainties may cause volatility to the company's business environment.

Nokian Tyres' sales growth is supported by increasing capacity in the Romanian and US factories as well as good availability of finished goods inventories.



Paolo Pompei, President and CEO:

"In July-September, we delivered another strong quarter significantly improving our operating profit despite the prevailing market uncertainties and weak market development. Net sales in comparable currencies increased by 10.8%, with all regions contributing to the growth. North America significantly outperformed the market. Segments operating profit improved, driven by enhanced pricing in the Passenger Car Tyres segment, which continued to perform well.

As highlighted in our previous reports, we have accelerated efforts to strengthen our financial performance. It is encouraging to see these actions are already delivering tangible results, confirming that we are progressing in the right direction. Ongoing operational initiatives have improved efficiency and productivity across the organization. Additionally, improved working capital management and reduced capital expenditures contributed to better cash flow. Actions continue on many fronts to further improve our financial performance and operational efficiency, strengthening Nokian Tyres long-term competitiveness. Updated financial targets will be announced in connection with the financial statements release in February 2026.

The ramp-up of operations in our Romania factory is progressing as planned. The facility is now operating 24/7, producing approximately one million tires this year. Production has begun on the newly launched UHP summer tire, the Nokian Tyres Powerproof 2, specifically designed for the Central and southern European markets.

Our innovation work will be recognized at the upcoming Agritechnica trade fair, where we will receive the Agritechnica Innovation Silver Medal for our next-generation Intuitu 2.0 Smart Pressure Assistant technology, developed for use in tractor tires. The award, one of the most respected in the agricultural machinery industry, underscores our technological excellence and reinforces our reputation for high-performance solutions.

To further demonstrate our strong consumer focus, we are partnering with the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships as an official sponsor for the 2026 and 2027 tournaments. The partnership provides a valuable platform to strengthen the Nokian Tyres brand and engage with audiences across our key markets.

Looking ahead to 2025, our goal is to grow net sales and improve segments operating profit as a percentage of net sales compared to the previous year. With ongoing initiatives and a disciplined focus on execution, our team is well-positioned to deliver profitable growth."

Key figures

EUR million 7-9/2025 7-9/2024 1-9/2025 1-9/2024 2024 Net sales 344.1 313.6 957.3 874.8 1,289.8 Net sales change, % 9.7% 13.6% 9.4% 8.6% 9.9% Net sales change in comparable currencies, % 10.8% 14.4% 10.3% 9.4% 10.6% Operating profit 21.8 4.1 0.7 -13.6 1.8 Operating profit change, % 427.3% 105.3% Operating profit, % 6.3% 1.3% 0.1% -1.6% 0.1% Result before tax 7.4 -5.6 -37.5 -35.9 -31.5 Result for the period 5.7 -4.2 -31.4 -28.9 -22.8 EPS, EUR 0.04 -0.03 -0.23 -0.21 -0.17 Segments EBITDA 65.4 58.8 135.1 118.1 185.2 Segments EBITDA, % 19.0% 18.8% 14.1% 13.5% 14.4% Segments operating profit 32.4 30.4 40.2 35.4 71.4 Segments operating profit change, % 6.3% 13.4% Segments operating profit, % 9.4% 9.7% 4.2% 4.1% 5.5% Segments ROCE, %* 3.6% 4.2% 3.9% Equity ratio, % 44.6% 49.6% 52.5% Gearing, % 86.2% 64.0% 48.2% Interest-bearing net debt 987.4 801.3 613.1 Capital expenditure 32.3 101.1 122.0 260.0 350.1 Cash flow from operating activities -80.6 -92.2 -185.9 -237.4 77.4

* Rolling 12 months

In addition to IFRS figures, Nokian Tyres publishes alternative non-IFRS segments figures, which exclude the ramp-up of the US and Romanian factories and other possible items that are not indicative of the Group's underlying business performance.

BUSINESS UNIT REVIEWS

Passenger Car Tyres

EUR million 7-9/2025 7-9/2024 1-9/2025 1-9/2024 2024 Net sales 234.0 209.9 614.3 541.8 779.9 Net sales change, % 11.5% 23.8% 13.4% 18.9% 19.4% Net sales change in comparable currencies, % 13.2% 24.9% 14.9% 20.0% 20.2% Operating profit 28.4 8.3 9.8 -9.0 -15.6 Operating profit, % 12.1% 3.9% 1.6% -1.7% -2.0% Segment operating profit 38.9 34.4 48.7 38.6 52.2 Segment operating profit, % 16.6% 16.4% 7.9% 7.1% 6.7%

Heavy Tyres

EUR million 7-9/2025 7-9/2024 1-9/2025 1-9/2024 2024 Net sales 55.4 57.9 172.0 173.2 235.1 Net sales change, % -4.4% -2.9% -0.7% -11.3% -8.6% Net sales change in comparable currencies, % -4.4% -2.3% -0.6% -10.7% -8.0% Operating profit 5.0 7.5 18.3 21.5 30.0 Operating profit, % 9.0% 12.9% 10.6% 12.4% 12.8% Segment operating profit 5.0 7.5 18.3 21.5 30.0 Segment operating profit, % 9.0% 12.9% 10.6% 12.4% 12.8%

Vianor, own operations

EUR million 7-9/2025 7-9/2024 1-9/2025 1-9/2024 2024 Net sales 74.9 69.4 231.4 220.8 354.9 Net sales change, % 7.9% 2.0% 4.8% 1.3% 3.2% Net sales change in comparable currencies, % 7.0% 2.4% 4.2% 1.9% 3.6% Operating profit -6.4 -6.6 -14.7 -15.0 -3.8 Operating profit, % -9.0% -9.5% -6.5% -6.8% -1.1% Segment operating profit -6.4 -6.6 -14.7 -15.0 -3.8 Segment operating profit, % -9.0% -9.5% -6.5% -6.8% -1.1% Number of own service centers at period end 171 175 174

WEBCAST & CONFERENCE CALL

A combined webcast and teleconference for investors, analysts and media will be held on October 28, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. EET. Nokian Tyres' President and CEO Paolo Pompei and interim CFO Jari Huuhtanen will present the results. Participants can follow the webcast via https://nokiantyres.events.inderes.com/q3-2025/register .

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering at https://events.inderes.com/nokiantyres/q3-2025/dial-in . Phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided upon registration.

A recording of the webcast will be available on the company's website for 12 months after the event.

FINANCIAL REPORTING

Financial Statement Release 2025 will be published on February 10, 2026.

Releases and company information are available at company.nokiantyres.com/investors .

Further information:

Paolo Pompei, President and CEO, tel: +358 10 401 7000