

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound fell to more than a 3-week low of 1.0782 against the Swiss franc and a 9-day low of 197.95 against the yen, from early highs of 1.0843 and 198.61, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the pound slid to a 4-day low of 0.8674 and a 2-day low of 1.3455 from early highs of 0.8636 and 1.3512, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.06 against the franc, 195.00 against the yen, 0.87 against the euro and 1.32 against the greenback.



