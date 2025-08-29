Anzeige
Freitag, 29.08.2025
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
WKN: A0B6R8 | ISIN: LT0000109324 | Ticker-Symbol: UD5
Stuttgart
29.08.25 | 07:57
0,155 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
29.08.2025
Utenos Trikotazas: Decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 29 August 2025

Decision proposed by the Board of restructured AB Utenos Trikotažas on the issues included in the agenda of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders actions taken and decisions made:

1.Approval of the reorganization (by merger)
To approve (implement and complete) the reorganization by merger, in accordance with the provisions of Article 70 and Article 701 of the Law on Joint-Stock Companies of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter referred to as the Reorganization) - by merging AB Utenoswear, a company established and operating under the laws of the Republic of Lithuania, legal entity code 305758870, registered office address Laisves pr. 3, LT-04215, Vilnius, Lithuania (hereinafter referred to as the Merged Company), which will cease to exist as a legal entity (ceasing to operate) after the Reorganization.

2.Approval of the terms of reorganization.

To approve the Reorganization Terms, which were prepared on April 30, 2025 and registered in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania on May 22, 2025.

3.Amendment and approval of the Company's Articles of Association.

To approve the amended version of the Articles of Association of the Company continuing its operations after the Reorganization (attached as Appendix 1).

4.Granting of powers.

To instruct and oblige the General Director of the Company, with the right to sub-authorize, to implement the terms of the Reorganization, including, but not limited to, to represent the Company in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania, before a notary and other persons, to sign a new version of the Company's Articles of Association and to perform all other actions necessary for the implementation and completion of the Reorganization.

Additional information is available from Aurimas Likus, Finance Director, tel. No. +370 618 07809.

Nomeda Kaucikiene, Managing Director of AB Utenos trikotažas


