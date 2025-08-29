

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Americans traveling for Labor Day weekend will see the lowest gas prices in at least five years and dipping airfare as President Donald Trump delivers on his promises of lower prices, higher wages, and stable inflation, the White House says.



'It will be 'the lowest price at the pump on Labor Day since 2020, and motorists can expect more relief to arrive in the weeks ahead,' according to GasBuddy. Meanwhile, hotel rates are down about 11 percent, domestic airfares are down six percent over last year, and car rental costs are down three percent.



'Thanks to President Trump fully unleashing American energy dominance, gas prices this summer are at five-year lows and families are saving significant money at the pump,' Fox News quoted White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as saying.



'President Trump campaigned on lowering costs and this Labor Day Weekend, the American people will see the results firsthand at the gas pump - with the lowest gas prices in years. His approach is simple and commonsense: more American energy means lower costs, more jobs, and more prosperity,' said Secretary of Energy Chris Wright



The White House enlisted a number of headlines of price decline being reported in local news across the country.



