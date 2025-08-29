

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has named Jim O'Neill as the Acting Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



He replaces Susan Monarez, who was removed earlier this week after she refused to step down.



The White House fired Monarez citing the reason that she was 'not aligned with the president's agenda.'



Dr Monarez's lawyers said she was being targeted for refusing 'to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts' and accused Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr of 'weaponizing public health.'



'As her attorney's statement makes abundantly clear, Susan Monarez is not aligned with the president's agenda,' the White House said n a statement on Wednesday.



The veteran federal government scientist was fired within just one month of appointing her to the top post of CDC.



James O'Neill, a science and technology investor, has been serving as the Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services since June 9.



