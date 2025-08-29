

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market spotlight is again on the Fed's monetary policy as markets brace for the PCE-based inflation update from the U.S, considered to be the Fed's preferred price gauge.



In data to be released on Friday morning, the U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis is expected to show year-on-year PCE price index remaining steady at 2.6 percent in July. The core component thereof is seen edging up to the 5-month high of 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent in June. The month-on-month PCE price index is seen edging down to 0.2 percent from 0.3 percent in June. The core component thereof is however seen steady at 0.3 percent.



Wall Street Futures are trading way below the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe are trading with losses amidst larger-than-expected inflation readings from Germany. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index rebounded after retreating on Thursday. Ten-year bond yields hardened. Both the crude oil benchmarks have declined. Gold changed course to decline after gaining for four days in a row. Cryptocurrencies declined heavily.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 45,502.00 down 0.30% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,484.90, down 0.26% Germany's DAX at 23,988.11, down 0.23% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,191.35, down 0.28% France's CAC 40 at 7,742.21, down 0.26% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,376.75, down 0.37% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 42,718.47, down 0.26% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,973.10, down 0.08% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,857.93, up 0.37% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,077.62, up 0.32%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1664, down 0.16% GBP/USD at 1.3458, down 0.41% USD/JPY at 147.21, up 0.23% AUD/USD at 0.6529, down 0.05% USD/CAD at 1.3750, up 0.01% Dollar Index at 98.04, up 0.18%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.221%, up 0.33% Germany at 2.7096%, up 0.43% France at 3.502%, up 0.57% U.K. at 4.7320%, up 0.60% Japan at 1.618%, up 0.50%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $67.74, down 0.35%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $64.38, down 0.34%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,464.35, down 0.29%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $110,053.18, down 2.61% Ethereum at $4,341.16, down 5.46% XRP at $2.87, down 4.25% BNB at $855.80, down 1.64% Solana at $208.20, down 2.24%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News