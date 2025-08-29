Hawkins, Inc. Expands Water Treatment Footprint with Acquisition of StillWaters Technology, Inc.

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company, has completed the acquisition of StillWaters Technology, Inc. ("StillWaters"). StillWaters distributes water treatment chemicals and equipment for its customers in Alabama.

"The acquisition of StillWaters Technology helps continue to build out our southern U.S. expansion, by giving us a larger customer base in Alabama. This tuck-in acquisition continues to demonstrate our ability to execute on our strategy to grow our water treatment business and accelerate our growth in the south," said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer, Patrick H. Hawkins.

Mr. Hawkins continued, "StillWaters has built a strong business that is well-connected with the local communities, and we intend to maintain those connections. I would like to welcome the StillWaters team to the Hawkins organization and look forward to our continued growth together."

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 64 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $974 million of revenue in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

