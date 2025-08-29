Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923728 | ISIN: US4202611095 | Ticker-Symbol: HWK
Frankfurt
29.08.25 | 08:02
144,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HAWKINS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAWKINS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
144,00147,0015:15
144,00147,0014:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2025 14:36 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hawkins, Inc. Expands Water Treatment Footprint with Acquisition of StillWaters Technology, Inc.

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company, has completed the acquisition of StillWaters Technology, Inc. ("StillWaters"). StillWaters distributes water treatment chemicals and equipment for its customers in Alabama.

"The acquisition of StillWaters Technology helps continue to build out our southern U.S. expansion, by giving us a larger customer base in Alabama. This tuck-in acquisition continues to demonstrate our ability to execute on our strategy to grow our water treatment business and accelerate our growth in the south," said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer, Patrick H. Hawkins.

Mr. Hawkins continued, "StillWaters has built a strong business that is well-connected with the local communities, and we intend to maintain those connections. I would like to welcome the StillWaters team to the Hawkins organization and look forward to our continued growth together."

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 64 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $974 million of revenue in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Contact: Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
612/331-6910
ir@hawkinsinc.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.