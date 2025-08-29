

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a food safety alert regarding a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to eggs.



CDC, FDA, and public health officials in several states are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to eggs. If you have recalled eggs in your home or business, throw them out or return them to the store, CDC said in the alert.



95 people from 14 states have gotten sick from the same strain of Salmonella. Eighteen people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported. Most of the sick people - 73 - are from California.



Country Eggs, LLC, recalled Large Brown Cage Free 'Sunshine Yolks' eggs on Wednesday.



CDC advised consumers, businesses and restaurants not to eat, sell, or serve recalled eggs.



Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment, according to CDC.



