Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate - Final Dividend

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

Ashtead Group plc

29 August 2025

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE - FINAL DIVIDEND

On 17 June 2025, Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announced a final dividend of 72.00 US cents per share ("Final Dividend").

Eligible shareholders will continue to receive their dividends in sterling, unless an election to receive dividends in US dollars (USD) has been completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Final Dividend was 22 August 2025 and was communicated to shareholders on 17 June 2025.

Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Final Dividend in sterling:

Final Dividend declared Exchange rate (GBP/USD) Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in sterling 72.00 US cents per share 1.3480 53.41 pence per share

If approved at the Annual General Meeting on 2 September 2025, the dividend will be paid on 10 September 2025 to shareholders who were on the register at the close of business on 8 August 2025.

