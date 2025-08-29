Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PS6Y | ISIN: GB00BKBS0353 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVEREST GLOBAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVEREST GLOBAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.08.2025 16:12 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Everest Global Plc - Acquisition of a cigar distributor and cigar lounge

Everest Global Plc - Acquisition of a cigar distributor and cigar lounge

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

29 August 2025

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to UK Market Abuse Regulations. Not for release, publication or distribution in whole or in part in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.

Everest Global plc

Acquisition of a cigar distributor and cigar lounge

Everest Global plc (LSE: EVST) ("Everest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the trade and assets of a cigar distributor and cigar lounge from Rekam Limited (the "Seller") for £90,000 in cash.

The Seller has sold the business and its assets as a going concern to a newly formed 100% subsidiary, N20 Nine Limited, excluding all creditors and cash balances. The business will start trading under the new banner in September 2025. The Directors believe acquiring a cigar distributor and cigar lounge is a highly complementary strategic move for its existing alcohol distribution and retail business due to the powerful synergy between premium spirits and fine cigars. Everest's existing alcohol distribution business will benefit from a new outlet for its products in the cigar lounge. This new venture creates an immediate additional direct-to-consumer retail channel, with a flagship showcase for the distributor's own portfolio of products. It allows the Company to curate specific brand experiences, educate consumers and build significant brand loyalty in a controlled, upscale environment. This not only opens up a new, high-margin revenue stream from direct sales but also serves as an invaluable marketing and market research tool, providing direct feedback on consumer preferences that can inform the broader distribution strategy.

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact the following:

Everest Global plc

Andy Sui, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Scott, Non-Executive Director

+44 (0) 776 775 1787

+27 (0)84 6006 001

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited

Andrew Emmot

+44 (0) 20 3368 3555


© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.