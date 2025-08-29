Everest Global Plc - Acquisition of a cigar distributor and cigar lounge

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

29 August 2025

Everest Global plc

Acquisition of a cigar distributor and cigar lounge

Everest Global plc (LSE: EVST) ("Everest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the trade and assets of a cigar distributor and cigar lounge from Rekam Limited (the "Seller") for £90,000 in cash.

The Seller has sold the business and its assets as a going concern to a newly formed 100% subsidiary, N20 Nine Limited, excluding all creditors and cash balances. The business will start trading under the new banner in September 2025. The Directors believe acquiring a cigar distributor and cigar lounge is a highly complementary strategic move for its existing alcohol distribution and retail business due to the powerful synergy between premium spirits and fine cigars. Everest's existing alcohol distribution business will benefit from a new outlet for its products in the cigar lounge. This new venture creates an immediate additional direct-to-consumer retail channel, with a flagship showcase for the distributor's own portfolio of products. It allows the Company to curate specific brand experiences, educate consumers and build significant brand loyalty in a controlled, upscale environment. This not only opens up a new, high-margin revenue stream from direct sales but also serves as an invaluable marketing and market research tool, providing direct feedback on consumer preferences that can inform the broader distribution strategy.

