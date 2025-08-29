ZIGUP plc - PDMR/PCA TRANSFER
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29
29 August 2025
ZIGUP plc
(the "Company")
PDMR/PCA TRANSFER
ZIGUP plc (LSE: ZIG), announces that on 28 August 2025 Katie Tasker-Wood (a PDMR) transferred 10,828 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company to her husband, Mark Tasker-Wood (a PCA) at nil consideration per share. Following the transfer, Mrs Tasker-Wood's total interest (including PCAs) remained 94,232 Ordinary Shares.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark Tasker - Wood
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person Closely Associated with Katie Tasker-Wood (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Transfer of shares at nil consideration
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
10,828
Nil
Nil
f)
Date of the transaction
28 August 2025
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information, please contact:
ZIGUP plc
Matthew Barton, Company Secretary