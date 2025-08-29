ZIGUP plc - PDMR/PCA TRANSFER

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

29 August 2025

ZIGUP plc

(the "Company")

PDMR/PCA TRANSFER

ZIGUP plc (LSE: ZIG), announces that on 28 August 2025 Katie Tasker-Wood (a PDMR) transferred 10,828 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company to her husband, Mark Tasker-Wood (a PCA) at nil consideration per share. Following the transfer, Mrs Tasker-Wood's total interest (including PCAs) remained 94,232 Ordinary Shares.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Tasker - Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Katie Tasker-Wood (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares at nil consideration d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 10,828 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 10,828 Nil Nil f) Date of the transaction 28 August 2025 g) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary