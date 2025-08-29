

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation slowed further in August to the lowest level in more than a year, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.8 percent year-over-year in August, slower than the 3.1 percent increase in July.



Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since June 2024, when prices rose 2.6 percent.



The slowdown in inflation was driven by a 7.7 percent decline in costs for fuels for personal transport equipment. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.8 percent annually in August, and utility costs were 2.3 percent more expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent in August.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News