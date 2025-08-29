Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2025) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. - (TSXV: JUMP) ("LevelJump" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenues were $4.7 million in the second quarter compared to $4.4 million in the same period the prior year, an increase of 6.2%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, revenues were $9.3 million compared to $8.5 million in the same period in 2024, an increase of 9.4%.

Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., the Company's 100% owned subsidiary had EBITDA in the second quarter of $1.01 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. had EBITDA of $2.23 million.

2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenues of $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2025 with a net loss of $(133,145).

EBITDA of $459,740 for the second quarter of 2025.

Revenues of $9.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, with a net income of $65,727.

EBITDA of $1.36 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Previously Announced Acquisition

The Company entered into an agreement to acquire two additional diagnostic imaging outpatient clinics located in Calgary, Alberta. The transaction is now expected to close before the end of October 2025. See the Company's news release dated June 13, 2025.

Management Comments

Mitch Geisler, CEO, commented, "We are very pleased with our strong Q2 results and year-over-year growth. We continue to focus on increasing clinic revenue with additional patients scans and other organic growth opportunities."

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release contains financial terms (such as adjusted EBITDA) that are not considered in IFRS. Such financial measures, together with measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide useful information to investors and shareholders, as management uses them to evaluate the operating performance of the Company. The Company's determination of these non-IFRS measures may differ from other reporting issuers and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Further, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance or cash flows prepared in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures are included because management uses this information to analyze operating performance and liquidity.

For further details on the results, please refer to LevelJump's Management, Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, which are available on the Company's website (www.leveljumphealthcare.com) and under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca).

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centres. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

