New shares in Unlimit Group A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 2 September 2025. The new shares are issued due to the conversion of convertible loans.

Name: Unlimit Group ISIN: DK0060816148 Short name: UNLGRP Number of shares before change: 2,132,417,475 shares Change: 2,189,975,000 shares Number of shares after change: 4,322,392,475 shares Subscription price: DKK 0.02 Face value: DKK 0.01 Orderbook ID: 138515

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S