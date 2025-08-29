New shares in Unlimit Group A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 2 September 2025. The new shares are issued due to the conversion of convertible loans.
|Name:
|Unlimit Group
|ISIN:
|DK0060816148
|Short name:
|UNLGRP
|Number of shares before change:
|2,132,417,475 shares
|Change:
|2,189,975,000 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|4,322,392,475 shares
|Subscription price:
|DKK 0.02
|Face value:
|DKK 0.01
|Orderbook ID:
|138515
For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S
© 2025 GlobeNewswire