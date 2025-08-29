CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited: CSDS RNS 2025 Interim Financial Statements



29-Aug-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

29 August 2025

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited

Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of

CoinShares Digital Securities

LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Publishes Half Year Interim Report 2025

Jersey - 29 August 2025 - The board of CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces that the Interim Report for the period ended 30 June 2025 has been posted on the Company's website.

Interested persons may access an electronic copy of these documents at https://coinshares.com/etp/documents/

For further information, please contact:

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited

2 Hill Street

St. Helier, Jersey,

JE24UA

Channel Islands

ir@coinshares.com