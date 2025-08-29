Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6R1 | ISIN: LT0000100372 | Ticker-Symbol: YTV
Frankfurt
29.08.25 | 08:03
3,960 Euro
+0,51 % +0,020
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
ROKISKIO SURIS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROKISKIO SURIS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8404,30019:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2025 15:42 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Six-months results of AB Rokiskio suris Group for 2025

In January-June 2025, the consolidated unaudited sales of Rokiskio suris AB Group amounted to EUR 211 873 thousand, i.e. 21.2% more than in the same period in 2024 (EUR 174 808 thousand).

Rokiskio suris AB Group earned a net profit of EUR 10 288 thousand in the first 6 months of 2025 (net profitability 4.86%). In the same period of 2024, the Group generated a net profit of EUR 6 429 thousand.

The EBITDA of the Rokiskio suris AB Group for the first half of 2025 - profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation - amounted to EUR 17 730 thousand. EBITDA for the first half of 2024 amounted to EUR 13 710 thousand.

The increase in the Group's operating result is due to higher prices for fermented cheeses, whey products and fats in the first half of 2025.

Annexed:

The Company's unaudited consolidated interim management report and consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.

CEO
Dalius Trumpa
+370 458 55200


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.